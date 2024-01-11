Study Links Chronic Constipation to Cognitive Decline

New data from three prospective cohort studies with more than 100,000 adults has shown that chronic constipation may be associated with worsening cognitive function. Results of the findings were presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2023.

Compared to individuals who have a bowel movement once daily, adults with constipation who have a bowel movement every three days or more had significantly worse cognition that was commensurate with an additional three years of chronologic cognitive ageing, the investigators found.

“We should watch for symptoms of abnormal intestinal function, especially constipation, in older individuals, as these symptoms may hint at a higher risk of cognitive decline in the future,” said study investigator Chaoran Ma, MD, PhD, former research fellow at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School and current assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst,. It’s estimated that 16 per cent of the world’s population suffers from constipation.

The problem is more common in older adults, owing to age-related factors such as a lack of dietary fiber and exercise and the use of constipating drugs to treat other medical conditions. Chronic constipation — defined as having bowel movements every three days or more — has been associated with long-term health problems, such as inflammation, hormonal imbalances, anxiety, and depression.

However, few studies have investigated variations in intestinal motility and cogni- tive function. “Our study provides first-of-its-kind evidence that examined a wide spectrum of bowel movement frequency, especially an analysis of the more frequent end, in relation to cognitive function,” Ma said. The analysis involved data from 112,753 women and men from the Nurses’ Health Study (aged 30 – 55), the Nurses’ Health Study II (aged 25 – 42), and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (aged 40 – 75).

The results show that bowel movement frequency was associated with overall objective cognitive function and learning and working memory in an inverse J-shape dose-response manner.