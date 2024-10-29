Study Links Childhood BMI To Lung Function

Share

Swedish researchers said they have found that an abnormal body mass index (BMI) in children—be it high or low— can be associated with impaired lung function.

However, the researchers from the Karolinska Institutet reports that if the BMI is normalised before they reach adulthood, the impairment can be offset.

Their results, which are based on data collected under the BAMSE project in Sweden, are presented in ‘The European Respiratory Journal’ in a paper titled “Body mass index trajectories from birth to early adulthood and lung function development.”

One in 10 people have reduced lung function development in childhood and cannot achieve maximal lung capacity in adulthood, increasing the risk of serious health problems such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), lung disease and diabetes.

One risk factor associated with impaired lung function development is abnormal weight and height. The most common body measurement, BMI, takes account of weight, but not muscle and fat composition.

“In this study, the largest so far, we’ve been able to follow children from birth all the way to the age of 24, covering the entire period of lung function development,” said the study’s first author Gang Wang, researcher at the Department of Clinical Science and Education, Södersjukhuset, Karolinska Institute.

