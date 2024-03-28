Study Links Breastfeeding To Lower Leukaemia Risk – Study

Longer duration of exclusive breastfeeding has been associated with a reduced risk of childhood B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (BCP-ALL). These are the results from a Danish population-based cohort study.

Compared with an exclusive breastfeeding duration of less than three months, exclusive breastfeeding for three months or longer was associated with a decreased risk of hematologic cancers (adjusted HR 0.66, 95 percent CI 0.46-0.95), which was largely attributable to a decreased risk of BCP-ALL (aHR 0.62, 95 percent CI 0.39-0.99), reported Signe Holst Søegaard, PhD, of the Danish Cancer Institute and Danish Cancer Society in Copenhagen, and colleague “Our analyses thereby corroborate previous observations from case control studies suggesting that breastfeeding is associated with risk of childhood ALL,” Søegaard and team wrote.