Study Links Antidepressants To Sudden Cardiac Death

A new study by researchers in Europe shows that antidepressants could increase people’s risk of sudden cardiac death.

Findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting in Vienna last week indicated that people taking the mood medications are more likely to die suddenly from heart problems, and their risk rises the longer they’re on the drugs.

Antidepressants are a class of medications used to treat major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, chronic pain, and addiction.

“Exposure time to antidepressants was associated with a higher risk of sudden cardiac death, and linked to how long the person had been exposed to antidepressants,” said lead researcher Jasmin Mujkanovic of Rigshospitalet Heart Center in Copenhagen.

For the new study, researchers examined all deaths among adults in Denmark in 2010, looking for people taking antidepressants and people who suffered sudden cardiac death.

Sudden cardiac death involves a person’s heart unexpectedly stopping due to some heart-related problem, researchers said in background notes.

Younger adults usually suffer sudden cardiac death due to heart disease or an electrical problem with the heart, while older people most often fall prey due to clogged arteries, researchers said.

