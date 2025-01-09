Study Links Anaemia With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Share

A new study led by researchers in Pakistan has found that anaemia is prevalent among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Results of the study are published online in ‘The Cureus Journal of Medical Science’. Anaemia is a blood disorder that occurs when the body doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin to carry oxygen throughout the body.

Jamal Shah, M.B.B.S., from Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, and colleagues examined the prevalence of anaemia among 330 patients with RA presenting at a tertiary care hospital in 2023.

They found that more than half of participants had anaemia (54.55 per cent). The mean haemoglobin level among these patients was 11.41 g/dL, and the red blood cell count averaged 4.26 million/µL.

The Disease Activity Score was higher in patients with anaemia (mean of 5.23 versus 4.98 in those without anaemia).

Share

Please follow and like us: