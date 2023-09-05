Study: Infertility treatment raises stroke risk in women

Scientists in the United States have said their study spotted an elevated risk of stroke in women who became pregnant after fertility treatments. Results of the new study are published in the journal ‘JAMA Network’.

Senior study author, Dr. Cande Ananth said although the absolute number of strokes reported in the study was low, women seeking fertility treatment should be made aware of the increased risk. Ananth is the chief of epidemiology and biostatistics at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey.

Ananth offered possible explanations for the link, including that infertility procedures can cause physiological changes because women receive large amounts of estrogen during the treatments. “This can lead to increased clotting, which is a strong risk factor for stroke, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth.”