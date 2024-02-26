Study: Hope as scientists develop ‘universal’ snake anti-venom

Researchers in the United States (U.S) have found a ‘universal’ antivenom that can block the lethal toxins in the venoms of a wide variety of poisonous snakes found in Africa, Asia and Australia. The findings were published in the journal ‘Science Translational Medicine’. Results of the study showed that the antibody protected mice from the normally deadly venom of snakes like black mambas and king cobras.

This antibody “works against one of the major toxins found across numerous snake species that contribute to tens of thousands of deaths every year,” said senior researcher Joseph Jardine, an assistant professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research. C a rl i f o n i a – b a s e d Scripps Research, which is the world’s largest independent non-profit biomedical research facility, is a leader in the discovery and application of biomedical breakthroughs that improve human health. This antibody “could be incredibly valuable for people in low- and middle-income countries that have the largest burden of deaths and injuries from snakebites,” Jardine said.