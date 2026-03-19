Study Finds Link Between Teen Cannabis Disorder And Later Mental Illness

A major new study is raising urgent public health concerns about how cannabis affects young people, showing that teenagers with cannabis use disorder face a significantly higher risk of developing serious psychiatric conditions later in life.

The research, led by scientists at Johns Hopkins University, analysed nearly 700,000 U.S. health records and found a striking age divide: while adults with cannabis use disorder were less likely than other substance users to develop mental illnesses, the opposite was true for adolescents.

For young people aged 17 and under, the risks were notably higher. Compared to peers with other substance use disorders, teens with cannabis use disorder had a 52 per cent higher risk of schizophrenia, a 30 per cent higher risk of recurrent major depression, and a 21 per cent higher risk of anxiety disorders.

The findings, published March 5 in the American Journal of Psychiatry, suggest that cannabis may uniquely affect the developing brain. “Is cannabis use a unique risk factor compared to the use of other substances such as alcohol, opioids, or cocaine? That’s the question we addressed in this study, and our findings suggest that that relative risk depends on the user’s age,” said Johannes Thrul, PhD, associate professor of mental health and coauthor of the study.

The research comes at a time when cannabis use is becoming more socially accepted and legally accessible in many parts of the world. In the United States, for example, recreational cannabis is now legal in more than 20 states, and surveys indicate that daily cannabis use may even surpass alcohol consumption in some populations.

For clinicians like Ryan Nicholson, MD, the study reflects what they are increasingly seeing in real-world settings. “Much of our interest in this came from the recent legalisation of recreational cannabis in Maryland in 2023, and other states,” he explained. “We wanted to understand cannabis-related psychotic disorders clinicians are seeing in the context of other substance-related psychotic disorders.”

The connection between cannabis and mental health issues is not new. As far back as the early 20th century, medical reports suggested a link between cannabis use and psychosis. A landmark 1987 study of over 45,000 Swedish army recruits found that heavy cannabis use significantly increased the risk of developing schizophrenia later in life. This latest research builds on that evidence with a much larger and more detailed dataset.

To conduct the study, researchers compared patients diagnosed with cannabis use disorder—indicating heavy use—with similar individuals who had other substance use disorders but no prior psychiatric diagnoses. They carefully matched participants based on age, sex, ethnicity, and income, then tracked how many developed conditions such as schizophrenia, depression, or anxiety over time.

The median age of cannabis use disorder patients in the youth group was just 16 years old, highlighting how early exposure begins. Alarmingly, about 10 per cent of all patients in the broader study had started using substances at age 11 or younger.

In contrast to the elevated risks among teens, adults aged 18 and older with cannabis use disorder showed lower rates of subsequent psychiatric diagnoses compared to other substance users. For example, their risk of schizophrenia was 19 per cent lower. Researchers caution that this does not mean cannabis is protective for adults. Instead, it may reflect what Thrul describes as an “acceleration effect,” where vulnerable individuals develop psychiatric conditions earlier in life, making later diagnoses appear less common in older users.