Study Finds Link Between Kidney Stone And Cancer Risk

People who develop kidney stones show approximately twice the risk of developing kidney cancer compared with those without kidney stones, with the relationship observed across patient subgroups. These are the results of a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Canadian Urological Association Journal.

“These findings highlight the importance of enhanced cancer surveillance in patients with a history of kidney stones and suggest the need for further research into shared pathophysiologic mechanisms and potential preventative strategies. Kidney stone disease, which affects approximately 10 per cent of adults at some point in their lifetime, has been linked to an increased risk for chronic kidney disease (CKD), urinary tract infections, and kidney cancer.

The latter is of notable concern, as kidney cancer is considered the most aggressive of urologic cancers, with a 5-year mortality rate of 22 per cent, the authors noted. The risk related to kidney stones was evaluated in a meta-analysis from 2015, but there have been no updated meta-analyses published since then.

Therefore, first author Naeem Bhojani, MD, a professor of urology at the University of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and colleagues conducted the current systematic review and meta-analysis. A systematic search of studies involving patients with kidney stones and renal cancer risk was conducted in MEDLINE, EMBASE, and CENTRAL (from inception through to December 2024).

The search yielded 13 studies, including five cohort and eight case-control studies, conducted in eight countries across Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. Men made up 48 per cent-68 per cent of patients in the studies, and their ages ranged from 49 to 65. Overall, a history of kidney stones was significantly associated with an increased risk for kidney cancer in 11 of the 13 studies.

The pooled risk ratio (RR) in the metaanalysis was 2.36 (P < .001), indicating that those with a history of kidney stones had approximately twice the risk of developing kidney cancer compared to those without kidney stones.

The elevated kidney cancer risk was observed across all subgroups that were evaluated, including differences in study design, geographic region, sex distribution, data source, type of control group, and year of the study publication. The association between kidney stones and risk for kidney cancer was stronger in more recent studies than in older studies.

Notably, while the increased kidney cancer risk observed in the prior metaanalysis was only observed in men, the current analysis showed the cancer risk to be elevated in both women and men with a history of kidney stones, suggesting that “the underlying mechanisms may be independent of sex-specific factors,” the authors said. “This hypothesis is supported by the fact that most kidney cancers are diagnosed incidentally, and actively surveilled kidney stone patients undergo CT scans 10 times more frequently than those without stones,” they added.