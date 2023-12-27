Study: Eating crunchy foods linked to weight loss

Researchers from the Netherlands have found that eating foods with hard, crunchy, or chewy textures may help you lose weight by slowing down the eating process and ensuring satiety sooner. Results of their findings are published in the ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’.

The researchers from Wageningen University in the Netherlands discovered that people who had crunchier meals in their study consumed 26 per cent fewer calories regardless if the food was highly processed or not since the texture made it harder to eat quickly. Soft meals given to the study participants included mashed potatoes, fish bites, canned mangoes, and flavored yogurt. Harder meals included a crunchy salad, apples, a chewy chicken breast and lumpy tomato salsa, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’. All lunches had the same number of calories and taste quotient, but the participants who had the harder lunches consumed about 300 fewer calories due to eating less of the food provided, because they had to chew more and the rate at which they ate the meal was slowed down by half.