Study: Childhood Stress Tied to High Blood Pressure Risk in Adults

Researchers in the United States have said young adults who reported higher stress during their teenage years to adulthood were more likely to have high blood pressure, obesity and other cardiometabolic risk factors than their peers who reported less stress. Findings of their new research is published in the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association’ (AHA).

Cardiometabolic risk factors including obesity, type 2 diabetes or prediabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, often occur together. According to the study author Fangqi Guo, “Understanding the effects of perceived stress starting in childhood is important for preventing, lessening or managing higher cardiometabolic risk factors in young adults.”

Guo, Ph.D. is a postdoctoral research fellow at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles. “Our findings suggest that perceived stress patterns over time have a far-reaching effect on various cardiometabolic measures including fat distribution, vascular health and obesity,” Guo said.