Study: Bright outdoor light at night may increase stroke risk

New research has suggested that too much exposure to bright outdoor lights at night may increase a person’s stroke risk.

The study was published in the American Heart Association journal ‘Stroke’.

Researchers found that people exposed to the highest levels of artificial outdoor light at night had a 43 per cent increased risk of developing cerebrovascular disease, as compared to those with the lowest levels of exposure.

Cerebrovascular disease includes stroke and other conditions affecting blood flow to the brain.

Study co-author Dr. Jianbing Wang said, “Our study suggests that higher levels of exposure to outdoor artificial light at night may be a risk factor for cerebrovascular disease.”

Wang is a researcher in the departments of public health and endocrinology of the Children’s Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine and the National Clinical Research Center for Children’s Health in Hangzhou, China.

He said people, especially those living in urban areas, should consider reducing that exposure to protect themselves.