Study: Blue Light From Smart Screens May Harm Skin Health

Increased exposure to blue light from several smart screens including LED TVs, tablets and smartphones may be harmful to skin health, according to expert. Smart phones, computers, tablets, laptops all release harmful radiation, specifically blue light which can cause burning, allergic reactions, redness, and faster ageing of the skin.

To this end, the experts have advised using a sunscreen that offers dual protection since it does away with the hassles of wearing one for outdoor and another for indoor. Previous studies have shown that the time spent by Indians looking at digital screens is more than the time spent by Americans and Chinese. Senior Consultant Dermatologist, Dr. Koushik Lahiri and vice president, Indian Society of Dermatology, said: “Exposure to blue light can cause premature ageing and wrinkling of skin, sagging due to breaking down of collagen, hyperpigmentation, freckling, tanning and other issues.