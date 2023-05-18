New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Study: Blue Light…

Study: Blue Light From Smart Screens May Harm Skin Health

Increased exposure to blue light from several smart screens including LED TVs, tablets and smartphones may be harmful to skin health, according to expert. Smart phones, computers, tablets, laptops all release harmful radiation, specifically blue light which can cause burning, allergic reactions, redness, and faster ageing of the skin.

To this end, the experts have advised using a sunscreen that offers dual protection since it does away with the hassles of wearing one for outdoor and another for indoor. Previous studies have shown that the time spent by Indians looking at digital screens is more than the time spent by Americans and Chinese. Senior Consultant Dermatologist, Dr. Koushik Lahiri and vice president, Indian Society of Dermatology, said: “Exposure to blue light can cause premature ageing and wrinkling of skin, sagging due to breaking down of collagen, hyperpigmentation, freckling, tanning and other issues.

Post Views: 7

Read Previous

Minister Explains Drop In Power Supply Nationwide, Calls REA Priority Agency
Read Next

NBS: Hardship Accounts For 47.9% Of Returnees From Abroad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023