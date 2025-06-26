Study: Beverage Firm System Supports $10.4bn Across Its Value Chain In Africa

Share

A new study has shown that The Coca-Cola System has an economic impact of $10.4 billion across its value chain in Africa.

Across 54 African markets, The Coca-Cola Company and its authorized bottlers, collectively known as the Coca-Cola system, contributed $10.4 billion in economic activity across its value chain in 2024.

It purchased $4.3 billion from suppliers in Africa in 2024, representing 83 per cent of the system’s total procurement on the continent.

The Coca-Cola Company announced the results of a comprehensive, Africa-wide socio-economic impact study during the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola, this week.

The study shows that the CocaCola system, made up of The CocaCola Company and its authorized bottlers, working with a wide network of suppliers, manufacturers, service providers and customers, contributed $10.4 billion in value-added economic activity across its value chain in Africa in 2024.

The Coca-Cola system supported more than 1 million jobs across its value chain on the continent in sectors like retail, agriculture, manufacturing, transport and services.

This included 36,800 direct Coca-Cola system jobs, plus 987,000 indirect jobs that are supported across the value chain, meaning the system collectively supported 27 additional jobs for every job it directly creates.

The study, conducted by global consultancy Steward Redqueen, shows that the system invested $4.3 billion in the African economy in 2024 through the purchase of goods and services from local suppliers, representing 83% of its total procurement.

“Our long-standing presence in Africa, working with locally owned bottlers and suppliers, allows us to drive more sustainable growth and contribute to the continent’s development,” Luisa Ortega, president of the Africa operating unit of The Coca-Cola Company said.

“Our unique operating model allows us to make a lasting impact in local communities.” The company’s portfolio in Africa includes a wide range of brands in several beverage categories.

Ingredients and packaging used by the Coca-Cola system in Africa are mostly locally sourced, supplied, produced, manufactured and distributed.

“The Coca-Cola Company’s commitment to Africa remains steadfast,” Ortega said. “The Coca-Cola system has announced investments of nearly $1.2 billion on the continent over the next five years, and we are hopeful that stable and predictable policy environments will enable more investments in the months and years ahead.

Additionally, the Coca-Cola system will invest nearly $25 million by 2030 to help address critical water-related challenges in local communities in 20 African markets,” Ortega added.

This study highlights the CocaCola system’s role in Africa’s longterm growth and driving more sustainable development across the continent.

The approach adopted by Steward Redqueen integrates client-provided operational data with trusted third-party economic sources and industry benchmarks.

More than just measuring direct contributions, the analysis uncovers economic interlinkages, showing how the Coca-Cola system drives production, generates income, and supports employment across a spectrum of industries and geographies.

Teodora Nenova, Managing Partner at Steward Redqueen added: “Our impact assessment reveals the wide-reaching economic footprint of the Coca-Cola system across Africa.

The findings highlight the scale of the Coca-Cola system’s local presence and its ongoing contribution to economic opportunity and livelihoods across the continent.”

