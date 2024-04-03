Study: Alcohol Raises Heart Disease Risk Among Women

Young to middle-aged women who reported drinking eight or more alcoholic beverages per week — more than one per day, on average — were significantly more likely to develop coronary heart disease compared with those who drank less.

These are the findings of a new study presented ahead of the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session in Atlanta scheduled for April 6-8. The risk of consuming more alcoholic beverages, was highest among both men and women who reported heavy episodic drinking, or ‘binge’ drinking, and the link between alcohol and heart disease appears to be especially strong among women, according to the findings.

The study focused on 18- to 65-year-old adults and is among the largest and most diverse studies to date examining the links between alcohol and heart disease. According to study’s lead author Jamal Rana, MD, PhD, FACC, “When it comes to binge drinking, both men and women with excess alcohol consumption had a higher risk of heart disease.”