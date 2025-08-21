Students To Receive Upkeep Loans During Academic Session – NELFUND

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has said upkeep loan disbursement is now strictly tied to the academic session of each institution.

Speaking in a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, NELFUND said students shall only be entitled to upkeep loans for their current academic session. Upon the conclusion of an institution’s academic year, upkeep payments for that session shall automatically cease.

“Consequently, students who transition into a new academic year will no longer receive upkeep disbursements for the preceding session,” Oluwatuyi said in the statement.

NELFUND further advised that interested loan applicants are required to apply for the loan at the beginning of every academic session to be eligible for both institutional charges and upkeep for that particular session.

“To ensure accuracy and transparency, the NELFUND loan portal is being automated to reflect this adjustment. The portal will henceforth display only the upkeep loans that have been collected by each student within the relevant session.

“Institutions are therefore strongly advised to upload their academic calendars and sessional information in a timely manner to guarantee that their students receive the full upkeep benefits due to them for an entire academic year.”