Students Throw Weight Behind Aiyedatiwa

…urge him to ignore distractions

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been urged to ignore distractive allegations that he is empowering enemies of his predecessor in office, late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Describing the allegations as hypocritical, and unfounded, the students also said they are “unnecessary distractions from people whose agenda for the state is only about what they can gain politically, urging the governor to discountenance them.

The students through a letter signed by Comr. Salami Rosheed, Ag. Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ondo axis, noted that Aiyedatiwa has set the ball of the state rolling properly as he has carried all stakeholders including students along in all decisions.

According to the statement, they also noted that the governor is at liberty to choose whosoever he deems fit to work with him, upon proper and due consultation, while declaring their support for him, particularly as they say he has prioritised Education in the state.

“Worthy of note, is the fact that Governor Aiyedatiwa has started his administration well and this can be seen from all of his moves and efforts.

“Within his few days in office, he has been able to rekindle the hope of the citizens and residents of the state that, we are in safe hands and that the death of our beloved Late Governor, Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu will not be the end of good governance in the state.

“He has proven himself to be a man who has the interests of his people at heart and would not hesitate to go to any length to bring the dividends of democracy closer to them.

“More so, it is shocking that an allegation would be raised against the governor about empowering the enemies of the former governor. This, not only being false, is also spewed from a sadistic point of view.

“The governor is at liberty to choose whosoever he deems fit to work with him, upon proper and due consultation. The deputy Governor was never an enemy of the late governor and we have it on a good note that he dissolved his campaign structure to work with the former governor, after he lost the primary election to the latter.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s approach to governance in Ondo State is characterised by a commitment to decentralised decision-making and inclusivity.

“He values the input of all stakeholders in the state and actively seeks their support when making important decisions. By appointing competent Special Advisers who are closely connected to the people of the state, Governor Aiyedatiwa aims to maintain peace and unity by ensuring that the voices of the citizens are heard and considered in the decision-making process.

“Furthermore, Governor Aiyedatiwa’s prioritisation of education is evident in his allocation of a significant percentage of resources towards improving the educational sector.

“By investing in education, the Governor is not only demonstrating his commitment to the future of the state but also recognizing the importance of providing quality education to the people as a means to drive development and progress in Ondo State.

“We are therefore using this medium to beseech the governor, to ignore unnecessary distractions from people whose agenda for the state is only about what they can gain politically.

“We further assure the governor of our unflinching support and confidence in his administration, as he continues to paddle a canoe to a safe harbour.