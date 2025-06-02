Students Support Geneith N1b Competition For Schools

Share

In a bold step toward eliminating malaria in Nigeria, students from tertiary institutions nationwide have declared their support for the Geneith Pharmaceuticals ₦1 billion Health Competition, aimed at eradicating malaria through innovation, education, and grassroots advocacy.

Launched in Abuja and spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Africa in collaboration with Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, the competition is emerging as one of Nigeria’s largest youth-driven public health campaigns, engaging students from secondary schools, polytechnics, colleges of education, and universities.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the initiative in Abuja on Sunday, Chief Emmanuel Umenwa, Chairman of Geneith Pharmaceuticals, described the campaign as a milestone in youth-led health advocacy.

“This competition empowers students to do more than just speak—it challenges them to innovate, educate, and lead in their communities,” Umenwa said. “It’s a first-of-its-kind platform where every student has the opportunity to shape Nigeria’s health future.”

Project Lead Prince Cletus Ilobanafor emphasized the competition’s alignment with global health goals, noting that it provides a springboard for student-led innovation in malaria prevention and treatment.

“Gone are the days when young people waited for change,” Ilobanafor said. “With this competition, Nigerian students are actively changing the narrative.”

He announced that Geneith Pharmaceuticals has committed ₦1 billion to the initiative—₦400 million in cash prizes and ₦600 million in gifts, scholarships, and incentives—to reward outstanding student projects, campaigns, and policy ideas.

The Federal Government has also endorsed the initiative, partnering with Geneith Pharmaceuticals to officially launch the competition and call on students to propose context-specific malaria interventions through research, outreach, and advocacy.

At a joint press conference, student leaders from the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) voiced their strong support.

“Malaria remains a major threat to students’ wellbeing and productivity. This competition is more than a contest—it is a platform for real change,” said Amb. Comr. Eegunjobi Samuel Oluwaseun, President of NANCES. He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing healthcare reform and applauded the Federal Ministry of Health for sustained malaria control efforts.

Comr. Oyewumi Festus Ayomide, President of NAPS, highlighted the competition as a critical tool for equipping students with life-saving health knowledge and a problem-solving mindset.

“We are fostering a generation that values preventive health and scientific thinking,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Comr. Josiah Peter Oche, National President of NAUS, stressed the urgency of student involvement in national health initiatives.

“Malaria is still a leading killer, but students can turn the tide. Through this competition, we are not just creating awareness—we are building leaders and innovators,” Oche said.

The campaign is already gaining traction in institutions across the country through outreach programs, campus awareness drives, and student-led community projects. Organizers are calling on government bodies, development agencies, and private sector partners to help scale and sustain the initiative.

“This is just the beginning,” Chief Umenwa affirmed. “With collective effort and the energy of our youth, a malaria-free Nigeria is within reach.”

Registration for the Geneith Health Competition began on June 1, 2025, and the grand competition is scheduled for December 2025. The event is envisioned as a legacy platform—one that will empower generations and contribute meaningfully to the national goal of eradicating malaria.

Organizers have reiterated their commitment to the long-term success, sustainability, and expansion of the competition, positioning it as a transformative force in Nigeria’s public health landscape.

