December 21, 2023
December 21, 2023
Students Sue After Exam Ends 90 Seconds Early

A group of South Korean students are suing the government because their college admission examination ended 90 seconds earlier than scheduled.

They are asking for 20 million won ($15,400; £12,000) each – the cost of a year’s studying to retake the exam. The error affected the rest of the students’ exams, their lawyer have said.

The country’s infamous college admission test, known as Suneung, is an eight-hour marathon with back-to-back papers in multiple subjects, reports the BBC.

The Suneung is one of the hardest exams in the world and stakes are very high.

