Students Responsible For Sexual Assault, Robbery At Rivers Varsity Hostel – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara on Friday said that students at the state university were behind the robbery of valuables from female hotels at the university.

Governor Fubara disclosed this while speaking with newsmen during his visit to the university campus after reports of some unknown gunmen invading the female hostels and carting away their belongings.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that hoodlums believed to be armed robbers broke into three female hostels close to the university’s back gate and stole goods like laptops, cell phones, and other items. Four students are also said to have been hurt.

While condemning the attack, the governor said the perpetrators must be fished out and prosecuted.

He stated, “Honestly, I was really bitter that such a thing would be happening in this jet age. Somebody broke into the female hostel to go and molest girls.

“I said I won’t just send my aides and the police, I will come and see things myself and assess the situation. Let me assure you that we must get the culprits. And I’m sure they are not people outside. They are also students here.”

He stated that the necessary steps would be taken to prevent a repeat of the incident and that the government would guarantee that the students hurt during the attack received adequate care.

“For those students who are victims, I will make sure that they get the required medical attention. And we are going to make sure it doesn’t repeat itself.

“I will also liaise with the school authority to improve the security situation,” Governor Fubara said.

In the meantime, Sir Fubara has stated that in order to commemorate his first 100 days in office, the people of Rivers could anticipate additional development projects across sectors in addition to those already listed as finished.

He said he was personally certifying the level of completion of the projects to ensure that the required quality was provided to the beneficiaries following an inspection visit of some projects in four local government areas of the level. He made the pledge after the tour.

The projects that were inspected included the 10.3 km Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East West Link Road, the 19.1 km Oyigbo-Okoloma (Afam) Road, the Comprehensive High School in Alesa-Eleme, the road connecting Botem and Gbene-nu Horo, the community secondary school in Koroma-Tai, and the government secondary school in Eneka Town.

Fubara noted that though his administration was still in its early days, the zeal to work more in advancing the interest of the State will be sustained to ensure that every Rivers person feels the benefits of the development strides.

He stated, “I am happy with what I saw. You can see the level of work going on in the secondary schools. The number of workers shows that the contractors are serious.

“We also stopped by Eleme where we have two projects; one is the old Bori road which takes you to Eteo road to connect the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, which we intend to flag off soon.

“It is a very important project because once it is done, you don’t need to pass through the East-West Road if you are going to the axis of Ogoni, Opobo or even Andoni.”