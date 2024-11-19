Students Protest UNILESA’s Tuition Fee Hike From N290,000 To N1.5m

Share

The National Association of University Students (NAUS), Osun State Campus Monitoring Committee, yesterday condemned the tuition fee hike from N290,000 to N1.5 million at the University of Ilesa (UNILESA).

In a statement, Chairman Popoola Olayinka demanded the immediate reversal of the tuition fee. The group said: “This unwarranted increase is a direct contradiction of the governor’s prior commitments to ensuring accessible and affordable quality education for the citizens.

“The university, formerly the Osun State College of Education Ilesa, was upgraded with the promise of providing affordable higher education for students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds., was upgraded with the promise of providing affordable higher education to students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“This sudden and severe fee hike is a betrayal of the trust placed in the state government by the students and the broader Osun populace.

“At a time when citizens are already grappling with economic challenges such as high inflation rates, currency devaluation, and widespread unemployment, this decision only exacerbates their suffering.

We demand; immediate reversal of the exorbitant tuition fees to the previous rates. “Adequate Funding for the University of Ilesa to ensure it can deliver on its mandate without financially overburdening students.

“Transparency in financial management, the university should publish a detailed breakdown of its budget to justify any future adjustments to fees.”

Share

Please follow and like us: