Students Protest Renaming Of Polytechnic Ibadan

Hundreds of commuters along the ever-busy Sango–Eleyele Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were stranded on Tuesday as students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan staged a protest against the renaming of their institution to Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The governor had announced the plan to rename the institution during the final burial of former Oyo State Governor, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, who passed away on April 6, 2025, at the age of 86. Olunloyo, the first indigene of Ibadan to serve as governor of the old Oyo State, held office briefly between October and December 1983.

The protest, which began in the early hours of Tuesday, saw students blocking the entrance gates of the institution and the adjoining Sango–Eleyele Road. The action caused heavy vehicular and human traffic, disrupting the movement of commuters, staff, and students, and obstructing access to the school and surrounding neighborhoods.

In response to the disruption, the Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), Major (Rtd.) Adesagba Adekoya, issued a public advisory warning residents and commuters to avoid the affected route.

“The general public is hereby informed of an ongoing student protest at The Polytechnic, Ibadan. The road in front of the school gate has been temporarily blocked,” the statement read.

“Motorists heading towards Eleyele, Apete, Ijokodo, and nearby areas from Sango, and vice versa, are advised to take alternative routes through Dugbe, Mokola, or Ajibode to avoid delays and unnecessary confrontation.”

The advisory further urged people moving through Sango, Elewure, Awolowo Junction, and Secretariat Under Bridge to consider alternative routes, warning of possible temporary blockades caused by the ongoing student agitation.

The protest reflects strong student opposition to the renaming of the historic institution, with many expressing concerns over lack of consultation and the perceived erasure of the school’s legacy.