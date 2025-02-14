Students Protest Power Disconnection From Hostels

Share

University of Ibadan (UI) medical students studying at the University College Hospital (UCH) yesterday protested against the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC)’s disconnecting of power from their hostels.

This came despite the Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu’s Monday meeting with the management of UCH and the IBEDC, where he promised that electricity would be restored to the hospital between 24 hours to 48 hours.

Representatives of the protesters expressed their displeasure at the disconnection of power from their hostels, despite payment of tuition, an action they regarded as da enial of their studentship right.

Victor Olojede, Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, said the issue of epileptic power supply at the UCH is an exclusive matter that requires the Federal Government’s intervention.

