Students’ Protest: Kwara Poly Shut Over NYSC Camp Location

The Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has been shut down following unrest on campus over the use of the institution as a temporary orientation camp for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Polytechnic management said the closure was in line with a directive from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to safeguard lives and property after students protested a management-approved short break intended to facilitate the NYSC orientation exercise.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Acting Registrar, AbdulHafis Amin, the management explained that the state government had designated the Polytechnic as a temporary NYSC orientation camp due to prevailing security challenges in Kwara State.

According to the statement, previous orientation exercises did not disrupt academic activities because students were either on break or had not fully resumed. However, the current NYSC exercise coincided with full academic activities, prompting management to approve a three-week break for students, effective Monday, January 19, 2026.

“The decision was taken to properly manage the situation and prevent any breakdown of law and order during the orientation camp,” the statement said.

Management noted, however, that some students opposed the break, arguing that they had just returned from the Christmas and New Year holidays. The disagreement reportedly escalated, leading to tension at the institution’s main gate and requiring police intervention.

While police were invited to restore order, the Polytechnic alleged that some officers exceeded their brief by firing tear gas into the campus, including student hostels.

“Unfortunately, tear gas canisters were thrown into the Polytechnic premises, affecting students and staff, including our Chief Security Officer who sustained injuries,” the statement added.

Following the incident, Governor AbdulRazaq ordered the immediate closure of the Polytechnic to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of the campus community.

The management appealed to students, staff, and other stakeholders to remain calm, assuring that discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities to resolve the matter quickly.

“We call on all members of the Polytechnic community to remain calm and cooperative as efforts are being made to address the situation amicably,” the Acting Registrar said.