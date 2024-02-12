Students Protest End To Kidnapping In Nasarawa

Students of Nasarawa State tertiary institutions have taken to the streets to protest the incessant kidnapping of their colleagues for ransom, urging the federal and state governments to move quickly to provide a long-term solution.

Recall that recent attacks by bandits have affected students at the Federal University of Lafia, the state-owned Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, and Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Yunusa Yusuf Baduku, the newly-elected President of the Nasarawa State Students Association (NSSA), voiced the students’ disapproval of the situation in Lafia on Saturday night following his announcement as the state’s 2023–2024 NASSA national convention winner.

He claimed that if the problem is not investigated right once, some state students may be deterred from finishing their education out of concern that they will be taken hostage and held for ransom by the criminals.

“The security challenges on our campuses are uncalled for. In recent times, we have been witnessing issues of kidnapping on our various campuses.

“As the newly elected president of NASSA, I will work closely with the students and security agencies to see how the issues of insecurity can be tackled in tertiary institutions across the state.

“I am assuring my fellow students that I will do everything within my power to meet up with their expectations. So, I want to thank them for the confidence reposed in me to lead the association, and I promise not to disappoint them,” Baduku added.