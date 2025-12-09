Students Petition NUC Over Alleged Fraudulent Professorship Conferment On Edo AG

The Concerned Law Students of the Faculty of Law, Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), have petitioned the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Council of Legal Education over the professorship title recently conferred on the Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Roland Otaru (SAN).

In a petition by K. Akanbi, the students described the conferment as “a great academic fraud” and urged the authorities to launch an immediate investigation.

They said: “The said Otaru is a full time private legal practitioner in Ilorin, Kwara State, who got his PhD in law two years ago from one private University in Ogun State.

“He has neither taught nor examined postgraduate law students anywhere in Nigeria to qualify him for appointment as an Associate Professor of law (Reader), let alone Professor of law.

“It is for this reason that we ask that the circumstances surrounding the alleged conferment of the Professor of law status on Roland Otaru be investigated and the culprits brought to book.” The petitioners said they would embark on a week-long protest by midJanuary if the matter is not probed.