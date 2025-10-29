Students, Parents Condemn UNILAG’s Fees Increment, As Varsity Denied Hike

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has debunked any increment in the students’ school fees as the university resumed for the 2025/2026 academic session.

This is as it is claimed that the reports and online discussions suggesting that the institution has increased fees for the academic session were a ruse.

But the students are saying that the management’s claim of no increase in school fees is far from the truth.

While comparing the new school fees released on the students’ portal by the university with what was paid last session, students, who spoke with New Telegraph, said the management could not claim that there was no increment, as there was an increase that almost doubled what was paid last session.

“Last session we paid N40,000 for utility, but it has been increased to N50,000 this session, ditto other charges. Students’ obligatory fees were N140,000 last session, and now N252,000 for the 2025/2025 session. Departmental Dues for the last session were N5,000, now N10,000; while Faculty Dues have been increased to N15,000, therefore making it a total of N335,000 for a Part IV undergraduate in the Faculty of Arts; and this is exclusive of Convocation fees.

“I am in Part 4, Faculty of Mass Communication. I paid N180,000 as school fees with additional N13,000 for Faculty and Departmental fees last session. Though my portal has not been updated with the new fees, what I learnt from other students is that our school fees have been increased.

A Direct Entry fresh student in the Faculty of Education, told New Telegraph that she is to pay N182,000, though she didn’t specify whether the fee is inclusive or exclusive of Department and Faculty dues; while a fresh students admitted into 100 Level, said he is yet to know how much to pay, as his school fees portal is yet to be uploaded.

However, further findings by New Telegraph also indicated that a Part Three undergraduate in the Faculty of Science recalled that he paid N407,500 for the session, inclusive of N150,000 Field Trip, compared to less than N200,000 paid the previous year, inclusive of departmental and faculty dues, as well as other levies.

Speaking on the development, some parents, who also spoke with New Telegraph, however, insisted that there was no justification for the university to increase students’ school fees in view of the socio-economic situation in the country, even while the fees had already been hiked two years ago.

Reacting to the new fees, a lawyer, who identified himself simply as Mr Olawole Niyi, while comparing what the students paid last session with the new fees regime, said the management could not claim that it had not increased the school fees for the new session.

“If the university is hiding under NELFUND, it should also remember that not all students are taking the student loan, and there should be no justification in forcing all students to take the loan, as the management is trying to do indirectly now,” the parents stated.

Meanwhile, the management in a statement, tagged: “No fee hike at UNILAG: Varsity clarifies misconceptions on consolidated fees,” said the university wishes to reassure students, parents, and the general public that there has been no fee hike.

The statement by Head, Communication Unit for the university, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said: “The attention of the University of Lagos has been drawn to reports and online discussions suggesting that the institution has increased fees for the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to the university, what has taken place is a consolidation of approved dues that students previously paid separately at the faculty and departmental levels, charges which were not previously captured on the students’ central payment portal.

“In compliance with a directive from the Federal Ministry of Education, all universities with students benefiting from the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) have been instructed to unify all payable fees into a single structure.

“This ensures that once students make payment through their official portal, no other payment will be collected at the faculty and departmental levels,” the statement said.

The university also reassured the students and parents that the system of consolidation of approved dues in one place enables NELFUND to capture and pay all fees accruing to students.

The statement added: “It is also important to note that the amounts reflected on the portals differ across programmes based on specific academic requirements. This does not amount to a fee hike but an integration of previously separate, legitimate dues.

“Management appreciates the understanding and cooperation of students, parents, and other stakeholders as the university continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and accountability to better position students, nationally and internationally.”