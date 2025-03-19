Share

The Vice-Chancellor, Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, Samuel Bandele, has called on parents and guardians to partner with the faith-based University in the nurturing of the students.

The Professor of Weights and Measurements made this call in his welcome address during the matriculation of students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The address tagged: “A Clarion Call for University-Parent Collaboration for Comprehensive Development of Students Character in Faith-Based Universities”, described the nurturing of students enrolled in faith-based institutions as a shared responsibility between the institution and parents.

He encouraged parents and guardians to partner with the university to nurture students who are academically competent, morally upright, spiritually strong, and socially responsible.

The VC said: “Faith-based universities are unique in their dual mandate: to impart knowledge and to shape character. However, character formation is not the sole duty of the university; it begins at home and must be reinforced by parents.

“Collective responsibilities are defined as the university providing structured academic programmes, moral teachings, and an environment conducive to faith-based learning with parents, on the other hand, offering foundational moral upbringing, discipline, and continuous guidance.

“Together then, both must ensure that children maintain the values of integrity, humility, and responsibility throughout their educational journey without one of the parties assuming the entitlement status.”

Speaking on the negative effects of contemporary issues as they affect the lives of young people and the need for closer monitoring, Bandele lamented the breakdown in moral values that are being challenged by societal shifts, saying that many young people face pressures that lead to moral compromises like substance abuse, dishonesty, indiscipline, and a disregard for ethical standards.

On the distractions and negative influences that followed the introduction of the digital age, the Vice-Chancellor said that without strong guidance from both the university and parents, students may succumb to these pressures, losing their sense of direction and identity.

Elaborating on requirements for synergy with the university, the VC said for students to thrive holistically, the collaboration must involve the maintenance of regular communication, mutual involvement in moral and spiritual formation to instil Godly principles through reinforced prayer, discipline, and family discussions; mentorship and counselling by both parties; moral accountability that upholds honesty and discipline.”

He challenged Parents and university mentors to help students navigate career paths that will not only bring financial success but also allow them to contribute positively to society.

To the matriculants, the VC said, “…as you begin this new chapter, remember that you are here for a purpose. Your education should shape you into a person of wisdom, integrity, and faith.

“Take responsibility for your growth, embrace discipline, and uphold the values instilled in you both at home and in the university,” Bandele added.

In all 780 students took the oath of matriculation.

A breakdown of the figure for the seven faculties of the faith-based university showed that the Faculty of Basic, Allied and Medical Sciences led by 252 students, Faculty of Science 216, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences 203, Faculty of Law 47, Faculty of Environmental Sciences 18, Faculty of Humanities 22 while Postgraduate School matriculated 22 for the session.

