‘Students’ Loan Scheme Avenue For Higher Institutions To Charge Fees’

The former Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, AkungbaAkoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Prof Femi Mimiko, has stated that with the introduction of the Students’ Loans Scheme by the Federal Government, Nigerian higher institutions would begin to enjoy the latitude to charge for tuition.

This is as he noted that the recent introduction of the students’ loans scheme would ensure that the institutions stand on a better funding pedestal.

The scheme, he described as a fresh entrant into the conversation that President Bola Tinubu must commit to a project, wholly directed at making Nigeria attain to the full measure of federalism, without which the broader context for educational, and indeed, all other social policies, would continue to be convoluted, and undermine the latter.

Mimiko, a Professor of Political Science, currently at the Department of Political Science, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) disclosed this while delivering the 2024 Convocation Lecture of Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State. The theme of the lecture is “Reimaging Nigeria’s (University) Education for Wholesome National Development.”

“The challenges bedeviling Nigerian universities are legion; and the question that arises is, what needs to be done in the reimagining requisite for making these institutions to be competitive, and capable of driving wholesome national development?” he argued.

The convocation lecturer, however, expressed optimism that this programme, if implemented well, is sure to positively change the funding profile of higher educational institutions in the country.

According to him, the loan scheme as structured allows every undergraduate in public institutions, who requires funds to access such to meet their tuition fees commitments, while in addition, some monies are provided to cover the living expenses of students.

“This is what is done in many climes; and there is no reason why it should not be allowed to work in Nigeria,” he stressed. But, beyond the introduction of the scheme, under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), the Federal Government agency in charge of the student loan, Mimiko insisted that authorities of universities have to apply themselves more rigorously to exploring funding opportunities through grants; linkages; placing the universities on an entrepreneurial keel, by nudging every unit to come up with creative ideas through which the funding profile of each university could be enlarged; as well as developing and marketing creative academic and detached academic products outside of the full time equivalent (FTE) confines, among others.

The don, who noted that funding is a recurring challenge of the entire Nigerian university ecosystem, recalled that tuition fees in the universities were abolished in the gales following the oil boom of the 1970s that also steered the takeover of regional universities in the country by the Federal Government.

Mimiko added: “Thus, the nation was confronted with a situation in which the government was not willing to go back on its no-tuition in-universities policy, yet was incapable of providing the needed funds to fill the gap.

By reason of this, Nigerian public universities, especially federal universities, have all existed in a very peculiar situation in which proprietary funding is receding, in the face of massification, and the operators of the system are not permitted to charge tuition fees.”

Obviously, while explaining that university education is an elitist project virtually everywhere in the world, the former Vice-Chancellor said it should therefore, not have been assumed that Nigeria was going to be able to administer it for free.

For this reason, he wondered that for most state government owned universities today, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) allocations seem to be only available funds for any form of infrastructural development, as the proprietors have largely abandoned their commitment to building physical structures in those institutions.

