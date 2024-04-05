Students Loan Funds To Be Drawn From Federation Account – Reps

The House of Representatives Committee on Students Loans yesterday explained that the money required for the Student Loan Scheme would be drawn from one per cent of all revenues accruing to the Federation Account. Addressing a news conference in Abuja, committee Chairman, Gboyega Isiaka, said students of government-owned tertiary institutions and those who prefer skill development to university education would be the first beneficiaries of the scheme.

He explained that the repeal of the initial Student Loan Act was necessitated by the need to remove all encumbrances that may deny many Nigerian Students the opportunity to access the loan. He said: “The patriotism and determination to ensure sustainable success led the Executive, and particularly Mr. President, to present these far-reaching amendments, which have now become law. “The amendments have addressed many shortcomings in the 2023 law, particularly regarding funding. We now have a well defined corporate entity called the Nigerian Education Trust Fund, creating a strong and sustainable institution comparable to those found elsewhere in the world.”

On the possible repayment challenges, Isiaka highlighted provisions in the law, stating that employers must verify an individual’s education loan status before employment. Non-compliance would result in penalties, including fines, imprisonment, or both. He expressed optimism that the Executive would promptly establish the management team of the institution. Isiaka said: “Everyone is eager to see progress. Once constituted, the management of the National Education Trust Fund will be instructed to begin work promptly for the benefit of millions of students.”

According to him, the education loan offers both economic and social benefits, being interest free and with flexible repayment arrangements. On the exclusion of private tertiary institutions from the scheme, the committee head said: “For those capable of sending their children to private schools, the need for such loans may be minimal. However, efforts are underway to develop plans for private education.” Isiaka further explained that Nigerian students in private tertiary institutions could utilise the provisions of section 6 of the law, covering school fees and maintenance.