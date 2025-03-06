Students, Lecturer, Others Decry Dire Conditions Of Ibadan Poly Arts School

Share

…. Urge government to take immediate action

The students, lecturers and an alumnus of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, arts school have raised the alarm over the dire condition of the school.

The students listed the dilapidated classrooms, overcrowding, and snake infestation as some of the challenges they’re facing.

They also confirmed that they only have one lecturer who is taking over 500 students in painting, the same department that produced the likes of Oluwole Omofemi, who is the last official artist to paint the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and has held several solo and joint exhibitions both in Nigeria and abroad.

The students who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph expressed frustration over the condition of the school, noting that it has made learning extremely difficult for them. They, therefore, called on the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde to come to their aid and save the school.

“The classrooms are very small, given the number of students. In some of the classes, there are 30 students. It’s not convenient, that’s why most of us we work from home now. And it has been like this since we came in since 2020.”

They recalled that on several times they were lucky to escape from snakes because of the thick bush on one side of the school.

“We cannot paint inside our studio because it is not even conducive. We need bigger space for painting. If we have a model for drawing or painting, we have to all come outside because of lack of space. The environment is not conducive for learning, and if there is no light, it is terribly hot.

“Also, we don’t have one permanent lecturer, just part-time lectuer. And we are paying over N200,000 yearly.”

Also speaking with New Telegraph, an HND 1 student corroborated this, saying: “The class is too small for the number of students here. We have only one lecturer, and he is part-time.

“So, I can say he is just helping us, mentoring us. For someone like me, who is not very good in terms of painting or even sketching, I used to feel that if we had enough lecturers, things would be different. The responsibility is too much for one person as a lecturer.

“Also, the environment is very bad. I can’t count how many times they killed snakes here.”

In an interview, a lecturer expressed sadness about the dire condition of the school, noting that “Technically, drawing and painting are very important. We have only one lecturer – part-time lecturer – in drawing and painting, and not less than 500 students. Handling both Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Ordinary National Diploma students.

“As I said, there is only lecturer in Sculpture. Just him alone. I have been here for over a decade now. At the time, I started it was even fair; at least we had other lecturers, compared to what it is now. It is worse now.

Then, there was a lecturer here, but he died suddenly. His name is Dr. Okanlawon. He was the only one in ND 2. He died suddenly about three years ago. Since then, there has been no replacement.”

“The institution is fully aware of this. Admitting all these students now. The students pay school fees, acceptance fees, everything. Yet, nothing is done.”

Omofemi, while speaking with New Telegraph, lamented that a situation where only one part-time lecturer is managing an overwhelming number of enrolled students, not only jeopardizes the quality of education but also places immense pressure on the sole instructor, who is struggling to provide adequate support and engagement for the diverse needs of the student body.

He further stated that after he heard about the deplorable condition of the school, he came back to the school to see what could be done and also give back to the institution that produced him.

“I have a friend that works with the governor of Oyo State. He is a senior special adviser to the Governor. So, we tried to push this whole thing to the governor.

“They introduced me to the governor. The idea for us was for them to get us a lecturer in painting. My focus was on painting because that was what produced me. I graduated in 2015. That was 10 years ago.

“I discussed with a friend of mine. I thought of what I could do in my own way at least. I have been travelling, having exhibitions, and they told the governor about all of these things.

“So, my friend and I came up with a proposal. We gave the governor a proposal that, look, we want to do some things, renovate some things here, at least get us at least three lecturers.

“So, even in the whole process, we presented everything to the governor, and he even signed it. In the process of us trying to follow the due process, we came to meet the Rector of the school and discussed it.

“But the whole thing was slowing down, and at the end, the whole thing died along the way. This was two years ago.”

He added, “I think what is happening now here is what is happening generally in Nigeria. If you go and look at the art departments, everything is dead.

“Any time I come here, I ask that, since I even came to this school, how many students has this school produced that they are still practising art today? The whole thing is just going down.

“Now, in the art market globally, nothing is really working for African contemporary arts. This whole thing now, like school, not having a very good environment to learn, not having lecturers, not having this, what do we expect from them in the next two, three years? Which I feel like is not a good idea.”

