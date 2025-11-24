Students’ Kidnapping Threatens Future Of Nigeria Education, National Devt – Group

The Corpers’ Journey Advocacy Network (CJAN) has warned that Nigeria is facing a national emergency following a surge in school attacks and the recent abductions, which have left hundreds of students in captivity and forced the Federal Government to shut 47 Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

In a statement signed by its Managing Director, Comrade Taiwo Ajayi, CJAN said the growing attacks on schools pose “a grave threat” to students, teachers and NYSC corps members serving in high-risk communities, urging security agencies to act immediately.

According to the organisation, the latest incident occurred on November 17 when armed men invaded Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, around 4 a.m. The attackers reportedly engaged security personnel before scaling the fence and abducting 25 female students.

Describing the Kebbi attack as “a national tragedy,” Ajayi said that repeated abductions show that young Nigerians “remain unsafe despite assurances of improved security.”

“Northwest Nigeria continues to witness repeated school abductions by armed gangs. The killing of a dedicated educator while defending his students underscores the urgent need for decisive action,” he said.

“Four days later, on November 21, gunmen stormed St. Mary’s Private Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting 303 pupils and 12 teachers.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the incident and said rescue operations were ongoing with military support”

“Following intelligence reports of possible threats to other schools, the Federal Ministry of Education ordered the immediate closure of 47 Federal Unity Colleges across the country, affecting thousands of students and staff”, he added.

CJAN noted that the recent attacks added to earlier cases, including the abduction of 10 University of Benin (UNIBEN) students along the Benin-Ore Expressway in April, which were later rescued in a security operation.

Ajayi warned that the pattern of school kidnappings threatens the future of education and national development, stressing that corps members deployed to volatile communities are also at risk.

“These escalating attacks are not just criminal acts; they are direct threats to Nigeria’s educational system and national development. Urgent reforms in school security, NYSC deployment and community vigilance are needed,” he said.

He also called for support for affected students and families, saying many will require psychological and social assistance.

CJAN urged the Federal Government, state governments and security agencies to take immediate steps to prevent further attacks, warning that failure to act could erode public confidence in the country’s ability to protect its youth.

Although the government has said that it is making progress, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has publicly reassured Nigerians that some of the abductees have already been released.

According to reports, 38 worshippers kidnapped in Kwara State, as well as 51 students from the Niger State school, were freed.

“I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety, and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people,” Tinubu declared on his official X handle.

Still, CJAN insists that these developments fall short of what is needed. The group argues that the partial releases, while welcome, do not address the wider systemic failure that continues to put students, teachers, and NYSC corps members at risk.