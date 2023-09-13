Students Fume As OAU Increases Tuition Fees By 300%

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have announced increments in the fees the students of the institution would be paying.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, on Wednesday, disclosed that for those in the Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities, the ‘freshers’ (newly admitted students) will pay N151,200 while returning students of the same faculties that pay about N23,000 will now pay N89,200.

“For those in the Faculties of Technology and Science, the new students will pay N163, 200 and the returning students of the same faculties are to pay N101, 200.

“In addition, the new students being admitted into the Faculties in the College of Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Pharmacy are to pay N190, 200 (new students) and N128, 200 (returning students) respectively,” the statement read.

The returning students of the College of Health Sciences, before this development, paid N31,000.

According to Olarewaju, “The decision was taken by the Senate of the University at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, 12th September 2023.

“The management, therefore, wishes the students resounding success in their academic programmes.

“The above adjustable fees are just for an academic session.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the student union of the institution has condemned the increments and declared that they would not stand.

A statement signed by the President of the Great Ife Students Union, Abbas Ojo, the Secretary-General, Akinboni Opeyemi, and the Public Relations Officer, Omisore Elijah and made available to journalists in Osogbo, expressed displeasure and said they were not involved in how the new fees came about.

“Our attention has been drawn to a proposed school charge circulating. We are stating our displeasure with the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, as the Federal Government has debunked involvement in any form of increment in tuition fees.

“The leadership of the Student’s Union, privy to the incessant increment in other Federal Higher Institutions, has been working tirelessly to ensure Obafemi Awolowo University is kept out of the trending hike in fees.

“While the leadership of the union is dissatisfied with this inimical increment, we want to use this medium to address our union members and urge them to remain calm, as all hands are on deck.

”We are going to exhaust all reasonable options that will be soothing to the common student that we all are. We will reach out to the necessary quarters on how to rectify this, bring back normalcy, and what can be generally accepted,” the statement read.