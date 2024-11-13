Students Dismiss Allegations Of Fraud Against Sokoto Gov’s Aide

Share

Coalition of Sokoto State Students yesterday dismissed alleged financial misdoing against Abubakar Salame, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on Student Matters.

Some students had alleged that while the state government approved tuition fee payments for 5,994 students at UDUS, only 5,290 students received their payment, leaving 774 unpaid.

The group accused the special adviser on student matters, Salame, of failure to settle their tuition fees despite the funds provided by Aliyu.

In a statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the 23 Local Government Forum of Coordinators in Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), Ra’is Umar and Shu’aibu Nasir, respectively, the coalition said their action was to clear Salame of the alleged misdoing in the student’s bursary scheme.

It said: “As a coalition of 23 local government areas of Sokoto State Students’ representatives in UDUS, we wish to set the record straight regarding these baseless claims.

“The coalition of student coordinators was part of the committee established by the Sokoto State Government to verify students of each local government and oversee the proper allocation of scholarship funds.

