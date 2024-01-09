Students Declare Support For Tunji-Ojo

…Urges FG’s Unwavering Support

The National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS) has declared their unwavering support for the Minister of Interior, Hon Bunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The students promised to continue standing gallantly by him for as long as he continues to display leadership qualities that have now set a new pedestal in the history of the ministry, particularly as regards feats recorded with the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Recall that the NIS recently attained full automation of traveling Passport registration where issuance will only take 2 weeks.

These were made known in a statement signed by NANS’ National President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe.

The body however noted that: “Despite the remarkable accomplishments within the short period since assuming office”, there have been attempts to tarnish BTO’s reputation through “baseless allegations, blackmail, and propaganda.”

They nonetheless absolved the minister of wrongdoings, positing that Honorable BTO is not involved in any allegations against him, adding that his dedication to public service and the notable achievements he has spearheaded are commendable and reflect his commitment to the betterment of our nation’

As Nigerian students, we take pride in the positive impact Honorable BTO has had and continues to have on the Interior Ministry. His proactive approach, efficiency, and vision for a safer and more secure Nigeria resonate with our aspirations.

We urge the Federal Government not to be swayed by distractions but to provide Honorable BTO with the necessary support.

His leadership is invaluable, and we believe that with continued support, he will achieve even greater milestones for the benefit of our nation.

Honorable BTO has proven himself to be a dedicated and resourceful public servant. We encourage the Federal Government to stay focused on the development agenda, allowing the Honorable BTO to contribute his best to the nation.

BTO should be assured that as long as you continue to excel in your role, Nigerian students will stand gallantly with you.

Your progressive initiatives and dedication to national development resonate with the ideals of a learned and forward-thinking student community.

We call upon the Federal Government to recognize the invaluable contributions of Honorable BTO and to extend all necessary support to ensure the continued success of his impactful leadership.