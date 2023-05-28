Students: Choked By Universities’ Moral Codes

For a number of young people, securing an admission to study in an institution of higher learning opens up new vistas for exploring, socializing and freely expressing themselves. But, alas, such expectations, it is understood, are sometimes shattered by rules deemed to cage and subject them to a regimented lifestyle.

At the Polytechnic Ibadan, Kunle Abe is still in shock as to why his school would ban students from hugging and wearing fez caps,noting that a semester’s suspension is the punishment attached to such a ban. According to him, issuing moral laws amid the serious issues of development bedeviling the school borders on the ridiculous. For a 300 level Mass Communication student, who simply gave her name as Feyi, schooling at Caleb University is tiring and boring; something she likened to being in a prison. “You must wear a skirt. You can’t wear trousers.

Guys cannot also put on jeans .And, of course, it must be free. You can- not go out of the school premises until you take permission. You get a short note, you give to security guards at the gate before you go out,” she told Sunday Telegraph. She further lamented that the failure of the school to democratize the source of food, saying the cost of buying a meal has shot up the cost of living as all students must buy food from just a food vendor, even as cooking by themselves is prohibited. ”The cost of food is very high and we cannot buy food outside the school.

We cannot cook by ourselves. The least food you can buy costs N500. A piece of meat is N300 and a food pack is N100. So, for a meal, the minimum you can spend is N900. So, for a meal, you’re spending almost a thousand naira and you’re supposed to eat three times a day. Sadly, it’s monopolized. You can only buy from a source.” On religious freedom on campus, she revealed: “And you must go to church. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Muslim or Christian. Else, you’ll be punished. There’s a punishment for not going to church.

The punishment could be anything. It’s tiring, but when you know you will soon graduate, you just comply with the rules in the meantime. Schooling is boring here. They just feel they are in control because we don’t have a voice.They just feel they can treat students anyhow.This is the kind of environment we have found ourselves.” Earlier, before its management backtracked, students of the Niger Delta University (NDU) had protested against a policy, which would have them wear uniforms, said to be a means of identification to curb cultism and other crimes.

But the students would have none of that as they embarked on a two-day protest, arguing that they were no longer primary school pupils. Also,recently, an Imo State University (IMSU) lecturer was seen assaulting a female student in a viral video. In the said video, the female student was slapped by the lecturer for coming to class late and being in mufti instead of the usual school uniform. And, to the shock of some netizens, she was asked to “kneel down” by her lecturer. “What’s your reason for being in mufti? Oya, kneel down,” he roared.

Resocialized like prisoners

Baring her mind on the propriety of rules and moral code in institutions of higher learning, a sociologist, Dr Rabi Abubakar, explained that, far from the view held in some quarters, immorality is not defined by the appearance of an individual. “Just like Shakespeare said: “There’s no art to find the mind’s construction in the face.” It’s not what you wear that defines morality or immorality.It’s not about the structure you see but what has developed in the person through the time and socialization to make out his or her personality, which will include his or her behavioural traits.

“So, when there is an impairment along the way, then morality is impaired. It’s not about wearing uniforms or do this or don’t do that. No, it’s completely with basic training that has developed in the individual and the last stage of moulding the personality of the individual that make the morality of the individual.” On why moral laws may not make much impact beyond the walls of a university or polytechnic, she said : “They may not have any value as far as sociology is concerned because, as I have told you, the students are already adults.

Any student that has finished secondary school in Nigeria is an adult because even if you jump classes, at least, you’ll be 15 before you finish and go to a higher institution. And the argument is that, his characteristics, habits and personality have all been formed. “Now, they are trying to resocialize him. They may think they are succeeding at some time. But immediately he leaves that environment, that type of socialization will also leave. It’s just like being in prison. Once you are in prison, you’re resocialized into the prison pattern and lifestyle.

But once you leave the prison, you go back to your old lifestyle and life pattern. Technically, they are being imprisoned because they are being resocialized to take up patterns and ways of living they were not used to.They are now being regimented to a kind of life, which the proprietor wants them to live. Just like the example you gave. I’m a Muslim. I’ve raised my child as a Muslim and he must go to church. For what?”

Institutions should have rules but…

In his reaction, a public affairs commentator, Achike Chude, reasoned that while it was certain some rules may be preposterous, the importance of rules in every institution cannot be overemphasized. “The higher institution is neither a primary school nor a secondary school. First of all, there is an age that is the age of adulthood, which is 18 years. That presupposes that at that age, they should be able to take certain decisions on their own because you’re also training them for the outside world. So, there are certain conditions in a university environment, you’re not doing much to encourage intellectual and social growth of the students.

I think there should be a limit. But that is not to say organizations should not have rules within which they operate. In every organization, you must have rules. Even for citizenship, there’s a rule for citizenship. “Rules are important to have order and harmony in the society. But they could be oppressive and once they get to that level, then, they have to be revisited. Like there are some schools that will not allow students to have their phones with them. I think that’s very silly because you’re saying they are not old enough to know how to use their phones.

Even full adults can decide to use their phones either in a bad way or good way. So, the issue of university students being denied their phones is exceedingly wrong. “Sometime ago, was it Madonna university?… Students were flogged. I don’t know if that has changed. That should not be a rule that should be allowed under any circumstance.

Making a case for dress codes, he said: “But when it comes to the issue of dressing, that may be a little contentious. But I think there should be some decorum in the way people dress.Not just the woman because attention is always on the woman as she’s the only one that can be wrong. Don’t forget that even in the corporate world, you don’t dress anyhow. In some banks and organizations, they give rules for dressing. But, there are some things that shouldn’t be part of the rules of engagement in the university system.

That students cannot hug? I think that’s a very silly rule. But to say institutions should not set certain standards, I don’t think we should say that.” According to him, there should be standards of behaviour for students, lecturers and non- lecturers that are in conformity with societal norms.

Moral laws as instrument of sanity

On her part, Prof Oluwakemi Adekola, a lecturer in the Faculty of Education at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, (OOU) argued that moral laws are an instrument of sanity as school management could not just look away when students seem to act irresponsibly. “Dress codes bring sanity to the system and they keep the norms the universities are known for in the days of old. Giving those dress codes is very important because it helps to curb vices.

There is a Yoruba saying that posits that people at times evaluate you with the kind of dress you put on.. So, every institution needs to have rules on how students appear. If uniforms are proposed for students, it is to bring sanity. Like I said before, 75 percent of students have turned schools to another thing. They are promoting nudity and if they do that, the school management cannot just fold its hands and watch.” She further noted that regardless of the practice in advanced countries, Nigeria must find home grown solutions to the problems bedeviling its institutions.

“And if a polytechnic or university student is half naked, what becomes of secondary school students? Students in higher institutions should be role models to them. But what are they learning from them? If we are calling people future leaders, future leaders should have some qualities that those that are coming up should emulate. Can they learn nudity? I think such things should not be promoted. Even if it is allowed in advanced countries. We shouldn’t be com- paring what is happening in advanced countries with what is happening here. What we should maintain are the virtues.

“Our people will tell you it’s because of western education that people are bringing vices to the society. So, if that’s the case, what will curb these vices? If giving uniforms will curb some of these vices, we should abide by them.” “No Nigerian university among world’s first 1000 No Nigerian university is among the first 1000 in the world, a new report by the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has revealed. According to the CWUR, the University of Ibadan (UI) is number one in Nigeria in the 1163th position.

The University of Nigeria (UNN), the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) occupy 1784th, 1875th and 1881st positions respectively. The Foundation for Investigative Journalism had reported that the CWUR analysed over 20,000 universities and used numerous parameters to rate these universities, arriving at a 2,000 longlist. These parameters were summed as education rank, employ- ability rank, faculty rank and research rank.

Harvard University, rated number one across all ranks, is the best university on the CWUR 2023 list with a perfect 100 score. Commenting, Prof Anthony Kila, Centre Director, Commonwealth Institute for Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS),said: “If you go to the performance of our higher institutions,they perform abysmally in terms of world rating. I think they need to pay more attention to that and less to this one(moral code) because the institutions that have a very high rating do not spend their time on moral code.

So, it’s a mixed bag . While they do not spend their time on moral code for students, they do have strict moral code for teachers. It’s a story of our time. It’s a new thing going on.” “While I was studying and teaching abroad,we didn’t have it. It’s just the signs of our time. It’s not because it’s a Nigerian thing. It’s because of what Nigeria has turned into that will give lecturers the audacity to tell people to dress one way or the other or not to engage in certain acts.

“We have to learn to teach them to be in the world but not of the world. It’s a wrong approach and I don’t think it’s going to work. Let’s say I rate them high on intention but I rate very low in policy because the policy will not give the needed results.” For Chude, the issue of quality education is beyond the university system itself. It’s a political issue that has to do with government at both state and national level. “Well, it’s unfortunate our universities are not doing well but it has been like that for the past 10 years,” he added.

Why schools should only persuade through value, reward system

Speaking further with Sunday Telegraph, Prof. Kila, said an institution of higher learning was a place for adults who can- not be controlled morally, noting that they (institutions)should focus on persuading people through a value and reward system for them to see the need to be well behaved. “There are three sides to it. One, is the problem they are trying to curb; two is the method they are using; and three is the possible alternative methods.

There is no doubt that there is fear of decadence in society; people are afraid…people don’t have this discipline and vision to control themselves, but everybody seems to be moved by just that convenience.There is no sense of sacrifice and understanding of deferred gratification. Somehow, everybody wants to cut corners and that leads to fraud – Yahoo Yahoo, prostitution,too many people don’t want to live within their means. I think that’s the problem academics or school managements are dealing with.

“The other side to it is that we have lost the sense of worth of what a higher institution is…It’s a place for adults where you cannot control them morally because you’re not their parents.Don’t forget, 25 years ago, almost everybody in the university was an adult.Some of them had children at home. But now, because majority of the higher institutions’ population are really young children which gives the school managers the idea that they could be their fathers.

“Overall, I think it’s wrong. I think higher institutions should inspire, not to really enforce moral codes and social laws on people. I think it’s wrong. What higher institutions should do is to persuade people through a value and reward system for them to see the advantage of being well behaved. Really,what is well behaved in a citadel of learning? It’s not the way you dress or the way you walk; it’s your commitment and engagement to learning.

It’s through the understanding of higher thoughts that you’ll know it’s not worth it to waste your life and body over simple material gains. If you can connect with higher minds, then you will not be taken by mundane things.That’s the idea.” Speaking further, Kila said though the intention of the higher institutions was noble, the same cannot be said of the policy. “I think universities and other institutions need to teach people that it is good to enmesh themselves in their studies, show them they can even get a part time job, show them the joy of deferred gratification.

I think that’s what it’s all about. But, unfortunately, you cannot isolate the university from the larger society. It’s a reflection of what is going on in the society. A society that is a society of orphans looking for parents everywhere.You see people calling their pastors daddy and mummy.” “You see people calling their bosses daddy because the society is rudderless.

But I do believe though that while places of learning can encourage people to speak in an appropriate way,perhaps, encourage them to dress in a professional way, if you are a lawyer, you’re expected to dress in a professional way; I do not think it’s the place of institutions of learning to enforce moral laws, but I see why they are doing it.”

According to Kila, part of the problems “we have is that too many who have not studied the handbook of their schools”, noting that they don’t even know their rights and obligations. It is, he said, a challenge for education and educators because we are getting to new territories.