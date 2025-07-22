Students under the Nigerian Association of Polytechnics Students (NAPS) have barred Peter Obi, the former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, from their campuses.

New Telegraph gathered that the students were disappointed by his failure to retract his untrue report of what happened during a student union at Auchi Polytechnics in Edo state.

Obi allegedly claimed that a shooting occurred in Auchi Polytechnic, which led to the demise of two students

“I watched a heartbreaking video that showed students in Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State running for their lives as they were being shot at during their student election yesterday, which left two students dead and several injured.”

On this note, the President of NAPS, President Eshiofune Paul Oghayan, disclosed to reporters at Abuja yesterday that his failure to retract his alleged claim has stirred doubts in the minds of the students concerning his integrity as a leader.

“Even more concerning is the pattern emerging from his actions. Mr. Obi, without due verification, recently misled the public with false information regarding the student union government (SUG) elections in Auchi Polytechnics,” he stressed

He described the statement as not only saddled with falsehood but also reckless.

The NAPS President also expressed his disappointment in Obi for refusing to retract his statement at a press conference.

“We, as the direct custodians of student welfare, held a press conference and called on Mr. Obi to retract the statement and issue a public apology, especially to the student community of Auchi Polytechnic.”

“Yet, he remained silent. The same man who built his campaign around ‘go and verify’ failed to verify before peddling unsubstantiated claims. That is not leadership; it is manipulation.”