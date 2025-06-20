Student Who Raped 10 Women Jailed For 24 Years

Share

A Chinese PhD student named by police as “one of the most prolific predators” in the UK has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 24 years.

Zhenhao Zou, a Chinese national, drugged and raped three women in London and another seven in China between September 2019 and May 2023.

Three of the 10 victims have been identified, prosecutors say, but Metropolitan Police detectives fear he could have targeted dozens more and have appealed for potential victims to contact them.

Since the trial, 24 women have come forward, reports the BBC.

During sentencing, Judge Rosina Cottage KC said the defendant was a “very bright young man” who used a manipulative “charming mask” to hide that he was a “sexual predator”.

