Student Union Leader Seeks Result Driven Advocacy, Flays Slogan Chanting

The President of the Lagos State University Students’ Union (LASUSU), Comrade Joldie Ayomide Adebobola has called for a new approach to student unionism away from the current destructive and sloganeering mode.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 35th anniversary of the founding of the union at the school premises during the week, Adebobola stressed that student unionism must shake off its present adversarial mode of chanting slogans and leading protests to being result-driven.

Adebobola urged that student union leaders must be seen to be championing project execution, inclusion and social reasoning in line with the dynamics of a digital age.

The theme of the event is ‘Redefining Student Leadership in the 21st Century: The Challenges and Prospect’, activities lined up for the event include a lecture, policy conversations, as well as sports day all aimed at building unity, bonding, and wellness and concludes.

The student leader said, “In today’s digital, demanding, and dynamic world, student leadership must evolve. No longer is it enough to chant slogans, lead protests or make speeches.

“We the 21st-century student leaders must be negotiators, project executors, social thinkers, and guardians of inclusion. We must fight, not just with placards, but with proposals, partnerships, and purpose.

“This is why our anniversary week has been carefully curated to reflect both celebration and transformation,” he said.

Adebobola concluded that the week celebrates not just the union, but every LASUITE who has built it, as well acknowledged the sacrifices and resilience of past LASUSU Presidents, speakers , PCAs , executive members, senators, and activists.

He added that their commitment to justice, student welfare, and institutional strength laid the foundation upon which the union is built.

He noted that the union under his leadership has executed projects such as construction of sitting arenas in the Faculties of Education and Management Sciences

He also stated that the union installed digital screen boards for the Faculty of Science, mounting in some faculties in the institution.

Also, he added that two LASUSU billboards, installation of two solar-powered streetlights, creation of the LASUSU logo monument were carried out since coming on board.

On advocacy, Adebobola said his administration achieved reduction of NUGA Fee from ₦10,000 to ₦1,000 just as he also ensured the cancellation of CBT Fees for 200L to 400L students.