Student, Trader Jailed 6 Months For Illegal Possession Of Firearms

A Jos Magistrates’ Court yesterday sentenced a 17-year-old student and a trader Daniel Abok, 23, to six months each in correctional centre for illegal possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the charge. Bokkos, in his judgment, ordered the convicts to pay an option of N10, 000 fine each or spend 6 months in a correctional centre.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ijuptil Thiawur, told the court that the case was reported on Oct. 24 by a team of officers attached to the “C” Divisional Police Command. Thiawur said that the officers got reliable information from the public about the activities of the convicts.

“After a search, a locally made gun and ammunition were recovered from them. “The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Plateau State Penal Code Law.

