Student Sends SoS To Lagos CP, Alleges Illegal Detention, Maltreatment By Men Of The Command

A student in a Lagos State tertiary institution, Eze Hyginus Obinna has petitioned the state Police Commissioner, CP Moshood Jimoh, over what he described as an illegal and unlawful detention by men of the CP Tactical Unit in the Satelite Town area of Ojo and detained him for almost 48 hours, despite the intervention of his parents and other well spirited members of the public.

Speaking with New Telegraph yesterday, Ikenna called on the Lagos CP to come into the matter and investigate what really transpired and why his men held him captive for almost 48 hours despite clearly identifying himself as a student and when nothing incriminating was found on him.

Ikenna said his ordeal started after he left the Epe campus of his institution with his friends to attend a family church vigil with his parents in the Ojo area of the state, “I left Epe early enough, but because of traffic challenges we didn’t get to Ojo until around 12 midnight.

“When we got to around Satelite Town, I spotted a police team, I was driving and they flagged us down, asked my friends to come down, then that I should park well, as I finished parking and stepped out of the car I saw one of the policemen slapping my friend and I asked why he was slapped, but one of the officers shut me up asking why I was questioning them.

“He then told me to open the boot of the car, but before I could open he asked who I was and I said I am an ‘ex-commondo’ a term for graduate of Command college, he slapped me that I was lying, I told him I was not lying that if not that I decided not to continue with the military that I would have been a senior officer by now, he slapped me again and held me that I was impersonating the army.”

He added that from there the police officers dragged him to the station accusing him of impersonation, locked him in a cell without taking his statement and kept him there until about 1pm the next day before he was brought out to write a statement and make contact with his family.

He said when his parents got to the station they refused to release him and even the intervention of human rights activist, Chief MC Igbokwe Otawaike, did not make them change their mind as they said they were charging him to court on Monday for impersonation.