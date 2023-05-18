Student Prosecuted For Allegedly Stealing Aunt’s N700,000

David Chimezie, a 23-year-old student was on Thursday docked at Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court, Ibadan, for allegedly looting his aunt with the sum of N700,00.

Chimezie was charged with theft, however, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Insp Olufemi Omilana, the prosecutor council, told the court that the student committed the offence at around 6:30 p.m., on December 24, 2022inat the Eleyele area of Ibadan.

Omilana while speaking said the defendant stole the money from Mrs Chioma Onyegbula, adding that Onyegbula borrowed the money from a cooperative society.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till July 20 for a substantive hearing.