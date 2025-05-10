Student Loans: When ‘Fraudulent Deductions’ Threaten Laudable Scheme

Share

Following allegations that some institutions make fraudulent deductions from student loan payments, the activities of officials of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund(NELFUND), banks and higher institutions have come under public scrutiny. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on how corruption kills government initiatives in the country and why the education sector deserves more funds

With just N47,700 said to be disbursed by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) out of the N63,000 he should originally pay as a 400 level student at the Taraba State University,Jalingo, Ibrahim Sajo is worried that his registration could be stalled.

While he could not understand why the balance of his school fees was held back, he has one wish: to have officials of NELFUND visit his school to verify the exact amount of his school fees and make the necessary adjustments to ensure the remaining balance is disbursed.

“This would greatly help me complete my registration and continue with my studies without any issues,” he added.

Expressing his frustration, another Taraba State University undergraduate, Isa Kolo( not real name), said he got only a refund of N75,000 from his school after NELFUND disbursed N120,000 when he had already paid his school fees. “NELFUND disbursed N120,000 as my school fees after I had already paid my fees. The school refunded N75,000 and some students got back N57,000. We have tried all we can do to get clarification from the school management but they don’t listen,” he lamented.

Before walking back the claim of discrepancies in the disbursement of NELFUND student loans, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had stated that, of the N100 billion the Federal Government reportedly released, only N28.8 billion was disbursed to students, sparking outrage among concerned Nigerians.

It said: “The ICPC confirmed that a clear case of discrepancies has been established in the administration of the student loan scheme and announced that its investigation will now extend to beneficiary institutions and individual student recipients.”

Unlike the ICPC, the National Orientation Agency(NOA) and NELFUND have not retracted the report of their findings. In April, the two agencies released the outcome of their investigations, alleging unethical practices in the disbursement of the Federal Government’s student loan fund by tertiary institutions across the country.

According to them, a number of universities and financial institutions withhold or delay loan disbursements meant for students, sparking concerns about accountability and transparency.

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency,Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said : “Our officers have been engaging with students and education stakeholders. We received credible reports indicating that some institutions, in collaboration with banks, are withholding vital information about the loan disbursements or failing to credit students even after funds have been released.”

Corroborating Onilu’s claim, NELFUND Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, berated institutions orchestrating confusion by withholding important information from students.

He said: “ Findings by NELFUND have shown that some institutions have received student loan disbursements directly into their accounts yet neglect to inform the affected students or record the payments in their financial records, leading to unnecessary confusion.

“Withholding critical financial information from students is not only unethical but also a breach of the principles on which NELFUND was founded.”

According to media reports, 51 tertiary institutions were involved in illegal deductions and exploitation related to the scheme.

Education as weapon against poverty, insecurity

Education is often regarded as the greatest weapon against poverty and insecurity. Flowing from this belief, President Bola Tinubu, in 2024, launched the digital Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND); something he said would remove the financial barrier to higher education in Nigeria.

According to the President , education was an essential antidote to some of the challenges faced by the nation.

“We cannot even fight terrorism and banditry unless there is inclusiveness, and our people are properly educated and can invest in their own lives. I promise that we will hand a banner without stain to our children,’’ the President said.

History of student loans in Nigeria since 1972

As far back as 1972 , General Yakubu Gowon’s regime, with the promulgation of Decree 25, laid the foundation for the establishment of students’ loan boards that provided loans to students between 1973 and 1991.

According to Edubase.ng, despite millions of Naira invested into the Nigerian Students Loan Board, the recovery and repayment posed a lot of challenges for the government, compelling the military government of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida(rtd) to come up with two different decrees.

With a view to decentralising the process of awarding and recovering loans, the Babangida regime promulgated Decree 12, 1988. Following the promulgation of Decree 50 of 1993 under Babangida, the students loan board morphed into National Education Bank (EDUBANK).

In 2016, the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, revived the idea of student loan again after he sponsored a bill titled “Bill for an Act to Provide for Easy Access to Higher Education for Nigerians Through Interest-free Loans from the Nigerian Education Bank”.

Although the Buhari-led government couldn’t assent to the bill , the National Assembly passed the Student Loan Bill on November 23, 2022. President Tinubu signed the bill into law.

We got 203bn, disbursed N54bn – NELFUND MD

Following the preliminary report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) that N71.2 billion of the N100 billion released for the NELFUND scheme could not be accounted for, the House of Representatives Committee on Students Loan, Scholarship and Higher Education, summoned the Managing Director of NELFUND, Adekunle Sawyer to appear before it last week.

Reacting to questions by the committee, Sawyer said, of the N203billion received, N54billion had been spent so far.

“So far, NELFund has received N203 billion in the bank account that we hold at the Central Bank of Nigeria. I have to say that we take with the utmost seriousness any issues of funds being diverted within and outside or related to in any way NELFund because we can stunt the growth of not just Nigeria but of individuals within Nigeria if we don’t behave and act responsibly, recognise that this project is a sacred project and it should not be tampered with. We recognise that ”, he explained.

He said that ICPC erred in its report that money was diverted by the fund, stating that no money was diverted in executing the students loan scheme as alleged by the ICPC. Sawyer explained that despite the retraction of the statement by the ICPC, an incalculable damage was done to the institution.

He said: “We, at the NELFund, were caught up in that release by the ICPC, who indicated that they were of the opinion that funds had been diverted by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. We immediately reacted to that report because we recognised the damage. Even though we knew it was unfounded, we recognised the damage that it might do to public confidence in a scheme where there was already a great deal of skepticism.”

Sawyer added: “N54 billion has been disbursed in total from inception of the NELFund, and that of that figure. “N30 billion has gone to institutional payments, and N24 billion has gone to pocket money, stipend or upkeep, depending on the language we want to use, representing direct beneficiaries of NELFund at 293,000.”

Not just NELFUND

The Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme(SIWES) is fraught with fraud occasioned by misappropriation or misapplication, said a postgraduate student of University of Lagos, who simply identified himself as AY.

AY said that he had not been paid his allowance when he had the opportunity of participating in the scheme both at the Yaba College of Technology, where he studied Mechanical Engineering at the National Diploma (ND) level in 2018.

“Also, till date, I am yet to be paid my allowance after my 300 level in UNILAG,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

While he is yet to be paid a dime for the two times he participated, he said that he overheard some students of YabaTech, who said he was paid three times for participating once after his 100 level after which ND programme students are eligible to apply.

AY, whose younger sibling participated in the scheme almost five years after he got his own allowance of N15,000.

The younger brother read Architecture from a faith-based institution.

At the Industrial Training Fund(ITF) office, where students submit their log books for verification and registration, the story is no less.

There, the students are asked to pay for one thing or the other.

“The staff there either harass you to drop something for your file to be treated or they subtly ask you to buy lunch for them or drink all in the name of celebrating with you,” said Joshua, who participated in the scheme three years ago.

He continued: “Everywhere you turn to, for one government scheme or the other, especially educational institutions, the people there would always defraud students of their benefits. Everywhere is stinking of corruption,” he added.

Protest erupts

Angered by the allegations of diversion of funds from the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), occupied the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to express their displeasure.

With placards bearing various inscriptions, the protesters demanded transparency and accountability from institutions involved in the scheme.

Addressing newsmen, the Ogun State Chairman of the body, Gabriel Abiola Francis, said: “Receiving news of the unspeakable atrocities and financial complicity by those saddled with the responsibility of disbursing the student loans, however, instigated NANS to mobilise and block the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, to call on the president to initiate a clinical probe into the NELFund activities since establishment.

“We demand that the presidency should take it upon itself to launch a massive investigation into these financial discrepancies and mismanagement of the fund earmarked for the loan.

“If out of the N100billon released to fund the student loan, N71.2billion cannot be accounted for, that is a huge and stark graft that must be investigated accordingly.

“As a student body, we, hereby, call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to take charge and ensure that anyone found culpable in the unethical practices is made to face the music.

“The president should not hesitate to wield the big stick and sanction the erring officials accordingly, irrespective of who is involved. No one should be treated as a Sacred Cow in this matter, which to us is a national disaster and international embarrassment for our nation.

“Furthermore, we demand that the ICPC should publish the names of the 51 tertiary institutions involved in the unauthorised deductions from the institutional fees funded by NELFund. This is to know the identity of institutions sabotaging efforts put in place to ameliorate the financial burden of our members.

“To us, such tertiary institutions are enemies of progress and anti-students, hence, NANS will not hesitate to declare them persona non grata.

“The blocking of this expressway is not to cause pains for motorists and commuters deliberately but to goad Mr President into taking decisive action on this anomaly, anathema and wanton corruption going on in NELFund.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has issued a five-day ultimatum to the NELFUND board, requesting that a detailed account of how student loan funds were distributed be released.

In a statement issued jointly signed by NAPS President, Eshiofune Oghayan and Senate President, Oyewumi Ayomide, the union warned that it would organise mass protests, should the board fail to comply.

The statement read in part: “We are giving the NELFUND board an ultimatum to release a detailed breakdown of the disbursement process—specifically showing how Polytechnic students have benefited. These include organising mass protests involving 0.9% of Nigeria’s 28.1 million students, submitting petitions to the DSS and EFCC for a full-scale investigation, and pursuing all democratic means to seek.”

Our skepticism confirmed, ASUU

Commenting, President, Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, reasoned that allegations of exploitation and illegal deductions trailing the funds disbursed by NELFUND confirm its skepticism.

“The controversy surrounding the disbursement of funds by NELFUND confirms our position on the scheme. What has changed? Even corruption now is worse than before. Our idea is that the government should raise money and fund universities properly to reduce school fees. Thank God it is a government agency that came out with the report. It is not the union. Not an NGO. Now the students blocked the road yesterday because of what they noticed. So, that is it. For the past two years, they have only released N42billion to schools for students’ school fees. And for us, knowing the state of the country, knowing that people still earn N30,000, N70,000 monthly. Meanwhile, unemployment rate is as high as 30 per cent,which means when you graduate, you are not sure of getting employed in the next 10 years. This Nigerian government can give N100 million every year as grants instead of making it a N40,000 loan,” he told Sunday Telegraph

On how the government pays lip service to issues concerning university education, he added : “This is a country that can give N90 billion to a group going on religious journeys for free. And you want to give to students, you are saying they should pay back as loan. This thing should be scholarship or bursary or whatever you call it to the children of the poor, who cannot afford it. Even in a country that is rich, the former president of that country(US), Joe Biden, paid back the loan for the children of the poor, who couldn’t pay. So, if children in the US couldn’t pay back, a country like the US, is this( Nigeria) where they can pay back ?”

Students only need grants – CCAC

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the national coordinator, Citizenship Civic Awareness Centre(CCAC), Adeola Soetan, described the NELFUND loan scheme as fraudulent, stating that it failed to address the real needs of students.

“From the outset of the NELFUND thing, I, including my organisation, never believed in it. It is fraudulent from the outset, not only financially but morally. What students need is a bursary and of course, grants. You don’t overburden students with loans. It is just a deceptive substitution for free tuition.

“This idea is just like privatisation of education, where the government removes the subsidy, just like from oil or electricity, but unconscious members of the public embrace it because they don’t understand what Tinubu is doing. He wants to remove anything that would be a burden to the government and the government would have too much money to loot,” he stated.

Explaining what he described as the role of universities in exploiting students and the insincerity of the government to address the nagging issue of funding, he said: “Don’t forget, the moment that fund was out, instantly, universities across the country started increasing fees.The fraud started, not even by deducting but by instant hike in fees by the university because they know that money is coming. Instead of stealing directly, let’s increase our fees, which we can loot within ourselves. Apart from hiking fees, some of the university administrators went ahead to start deducting percentages, calling it names. The fraud is going to continue. We need grants, more funding of universities. Government must fund universities, where a department is collecting N250,000 per year, you are telling the university to collapse. It is also an attempt to make sure private universities are attractive, no matter the quality of private universities.”

He added: “ASUU was talking about N50 billion. They said it was not possible. The presidency alone spends more than that. People are looting money. A former Managing Director of NNPC was alleged to have looted the N80 billion found in his account. It is not that Nigeria does not have money. Those who believe Nigeria does not have money should examine themselves if they are intelligent or not.”

Ministry of Education keeps mum

Meanwhile, an attempt to speak with the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Boriowo Folashade, met a brickwall as she insisted that she would not comment on the matter.

