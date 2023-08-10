Student Loans: Reps Summon Education Perm Sec

The House of Representatives has invited the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Andrew Adejo to shed light on the implementation of the Student Loans Act by the ministry and the Presidential Committee on Student Loans.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Higher Education, Hon. Terseer Ugboh (APC, Benue) who issued the summons, also expressed displeasure over the absence of the permanent secretary despite an invitation sent three weeks ago.

He stated that the outcome of the meeting will equip the committee with adequate knowledge to further carry out a summit on the Act.

According to him, the summit will draw inputs from relevant stakeholders across the board through the memoranda presented and amendments will be compiled for the Act for the benefit of students.

He said disregard for legislative summons by members of the executive could bring about discord between the legislature and executive.

Ugbo said: “It happened before and it led to a lot of disharmony between the executive arm of government and the legislature.

“We know that under the leadership of our current president, the commitments and the passion they have shown for the issues that have to do with the education sector and they expect to see results from the federal Ministry of Education.

“And so, we are providing another opportunity to the permanent secretary to come. Hopefully, this time with more details of what needs to be done, and proposed amendments you are suggesting for this Students Loan Act, we can facilitate for you and on behalf of Nigerians.

“The committee will go ahead and fix a date for the summit that we are proposing and will begin to work towards convening the summit where all stakeholders in the country will be invited to make proposals and amendments to the act”.

Earlier in her submission, the director of legal services, ministry of Education, Enonebi Azorbo, said the ministry will harness all powers within its reach, to assist to lift the barriers for the smooth implementation of the Students Loans Act.

According to her, a committee was constituted, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, which was inaugurated in June and has been working on modalities towards the implementation of the act.

“I will like to say that upon the passage of the act, Mr President set up a committee housed in the office of the Chief of Staff to the President and they are working on modalities for the implementation.

“The membership is as follows: the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Director-General of the Budget Office, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance”.