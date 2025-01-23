Student Loan: We’ve Disbursed N116.184bn So Far – NELFUND

Share

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) yesterday said it had disbursed N116.184 billion for students’ upkeep in 176,252 institutions as of January 1.

Managing Director of NELFUND Akintunde Sawyer said this when he faced the National Assembly joint Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to defend the agency’s budget for this year.

However, he clarified that out of the N116.184 billion, N37.7 billion was expended on institution loans. He said the education loan fund was given a paltry N58.4 billion budget envelope for the 2025 fiscal year.

According to him, a total number of 352, 796 students applied for the loan, while 108,484, were given. Sawyer said an N58.4 billion budget envelope was given the agency.

He said: “Out of the N58.4 billion budgetary proposal for 2025, N12.2 billion is earmarked for personnel cost, N24.7 billion for overhead cost, and N21.4 billion for capital expenditure.”

After consideration of the budgetary proposals of the agency the joint committee headed by Dandutse Muntari approved it through a voice vote by members.

