Student Loan Scheme faces obstacles

There have been mixed reactions towards the newly signed student loan scheme into law by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 3. The signing of the bill by the president came after the announcement of a temporary suspension of the commencement of the student loan scheme. The law, according to the government, will allow Nigerian students in tertiary institutions to access low-interest loans for tuition and other academic needs. At the signing ceremony at the State House, Abuja, President Tinubu said the intention of the bill was to make sure that no Nigerian student would be excluded from quality education and opportunity to build its future regardless of its background.

The executive bill, titled: “A Bill for an Act to repeal the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2023 and Enact the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Bill, 2004” is to Establish the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as a body corporate to receive, manage and invest funds to provide loans to Nigerians for higher education, vocational training and skills acquisition and for related matters. The bill was signed in the presence of the leadership of the National Assembly, Ministers and Major Stake- holders of Education.

Union leaders disagree

In spite of the major stakeholders in education whom the government said were present at the signing ceremony, some sections of the interested parties have picked holes with the scheme. For instance, the immediate past National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Comrade Ander- son Ezeibe, why criticising the bill said the union or its leadership were not invited to any public hearing on the loan to make inputs of any kind.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, the union leader, who further stated that “We didn’t see the bill,” noted that in view of this, the union could not comment on a document it did not see or have any input. “So, we can’t comment on a document we have not seen,” Ezeibe told one of our reporters. Similarly, university lecturers, under their umbrella group, the Academic Staff Union of Univer- sities (ASUU), also said the posi- tion of the union has not changed as they have repeatedly kicked against the Federal Government Student Loans Scheme for Nige- rian students. The union’s National Presi- dent, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, while speaking with Saturday Telegraph on the telephone, said nothing significant has changed in the Amendment Bill signed by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

He said: “There is nothing new in the bill from the former one. Our position as a union is that we do not support educa- tion loans for Nigerian students; rather the government should give education grants. On the stu- dent loans scheme, our position is still the same. “ASUU is against it, and we stand by our position. But, if par- ents want the student loans, there is nothing we, as a union, can do.”

Students’ leaders kick

In like manner, the Nigerian students’ body, the National As- sociation of Nigerian Students (NANS) in its release made avail- able to one of our reporters yester- day, the association vehemently condemned the signing of the Ni- gerian Student Loan without the involvement of legitimate NANS leadership.

The statement reads: “The association is deeply concerned about the disregard for proper representation and accountability in such a crucial matter affecting Nigerian students.” The association in the state- ment signed by its Public Rela- tions Officer, Victor Igbudu, titled: “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Con- demns Unauthorised Actions Regarding Students Loan, Calls for Accountability,” said it has come to their attention that there are attempts to divert funds meant for the student loan scheme for personal enrichment.

“NANS strongly condemns such acts and demands trans- parency and accountability in the management of the loan scheme. “We urge the management of NELFUND to stay true to their core mandate and ensure that the application process remains au- tomated with little or no human intervention,” the association added.

Dons react

In his reaction, the former Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Aja- sin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Prof Femi Mimiko, who lauded the student loans scheme, told Saturday Telegraph that Nige- rians should allow it to work. The don, who described the loan scheme as a great thing or pro- gramme, said it would change things in the system, especially in the face of scarce resources for students to fund their education.

“It a great thing, but my concern is that we should allow it to work. I support it wholeheartedly, but I want to see the loan scheme work as it would go a long way to cushion the impact of lack of funds on parents to fund their children’s education,” Mimiko said. However, an Associate professor and Senior Lecturer in the Depart- ment of Theatre Arts, Delta State Uni- versity, Abraka, Dr. Boniface Anyan- wu, believes there are questions on the loan scheme, which, according to him, appear rhetorical given the kind of people Nigeria have as leaders. He said: “First, why loan in the first place, and to students? Is it so they are able to pay school fees to the same government that gave the loan in the first place? “How is the loan supposed to be paid when no mechanisms are in place to create jobs from which the loan would be paid back? You see, the government is trying to pander to the youth whose interest it doesn’t have. “A government that can’t pay N30, 000 minimum wage, can’t give students bursary, can’t increase corps’ members allowance, the NYSC by the way, is an extension of undergraduate life, and can’t protect them, is offering them loans! Is that not laughable? “You give loans to the same students that are being abducted from their universities without any posi- tive response from the government? They should reserve the loans for ransom!

Exactly how much a student would be entitled to from year 1 to 4 in a 4-year programme? “I’m not sure that has been ad- dressed. Is the loan one-off? “It makes no sense emulating peripherally what the West is doing without adequate plans. The mon- ey for the loan can be used for in- frastructural development of tertiary institutions.

“By the way, did the Senate not turn down the motion for free reg- istration of secondary students for WASCE and JAMB? How ridiculous and hypocritical can this government get?”Also, former Provost of the Feder- al College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State, Dr. Nwanze Ignatius Ezoem, told Saturday Telegraph that the bill is dead on arrival. “To me, the bill is dead on arrival. Why? The proponents as well as the exponents and would be propellers are Nigerians.

A cow cannot give birth to a dog. “In the same vein, nothing goes into the intellect, except it passes through the senses. We all know that Nigerian governments over the years are good architects of skyscrapers in the air. “So, not sounding or appearing pessimistic, until a new revolutionised Nigeria evolves, the bill signed into law is easy come, easy go,” he said.

Rep chair assures of govt’s commitment

The Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Student Loans, Hon. Gboyega Isia- ka, however assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to ensuring adequate funding for the Student Loan programme. During a press briefing held in Abuja, Isiaka was quoted to have said that the required funds for the successful implementation of the Student Loan programme would be drawn from one percent of all revenues accruing to the Federation Account.

Applauding the initiative, the lawmaker explained that the repeal of the initial Student Loan Act aimed to remove all encumbrances that could prevent Nigerian students from accessing the loan. He said: “The patriotism and determination to ensure sustain- able success led the Executive, and particularly Mr. President, to present these far-reaching amendments, which have now become law.

“The amendments have addressed many shortcomings in the 2023 law, particularly regarding funding. “We now have a well-defined corporate entity called the Nigerian Education Trust Fund, creating a strong and sustainable institution comparable to those found else- where in the world.” Recall that the Access to High- er Education Act, 2023, otherwise known as the Student Loan Act, was signed into law by President Tinubu as soon as he assumed office in 2023. But many Nigerians criticised the law, describing it as a Greek gift, even as they condemned the eligibility criteria for applicants and the repayment plans.