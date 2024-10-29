Student Loan: Northern Senators Lauds Tinubu, NELFUND

Share

The Northern Senators has applauded President Bola Tinubu and leadership of the the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for the impactful implementation of the national student loan scheme, which has benefited over 16,000 students nationwide.

In a letter signed by Senator Abdul’aziz Musa Yar’adua, Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, the forum praised NELFUND’s Chairman, Mr Jim Ovia, and Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, for their efforts in reaching students across the country.

This was as they emphasized the early-stage beneficiaries from institutions like Bayero University Kano, University of Maiduguri, and Federal University Dutsin-Ma.

According to the forum, this initiative has been especially significant in Northern Nigeria, where increased access to education is seen as a critical tool for reducing youth restiveness and extremism.

Speaking further, the forum acknowledged the importance of balanced representation across Nigeria’s regions in the scheme and called on Northern state governments to support awareness campaigns within tertiary institutions.

They noted the historical significance of the Act establishing NELFUND, which aims to improve living standards and reduce poverty through educational access.

