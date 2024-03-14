Student Loan Launch Postponed For Few Weeks – FG

The Federal Government yesterday assured that the postponed launch of the students loan scheme was not indefinitely, but only for a couple of weeks. Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Sonny Echono, who gave the assurances when hosting the governor of Kwara State at the Fund headquarters in Abuja, explained that the delay in the launch was to ensure no complications would arise during the proper implementation of the scheme which the government wants to be up to standard.

He said: “The loan has to be a game changer. We’re working hand in hand with JAMB, we know when admissions will commence, so we are not far behind. “In the next couple of weeks, the scheme will take off, and it will accommodate everyone, even students of vocational studies.”

Echono, who raised concerns over the recurrence of insecurity in schools, noted that the Fund was engaging with security agencies, the ministry of education and other critical stakeholders in ensuring every child gets safe education in the country. The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had earlier appealed to the management of TETFund for support in the upgrade of the three colleges of education in the state to universities of education.