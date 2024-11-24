Student Loan: Borno Govt Establishes Desk Officer For NELFUND

Share

…as NELFUND interfaces with students, educators

The Borno State government has established a dedicated desk officer for the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), to ensure a seamless loan application process for tertiary education students in the state.

Borno State Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Lawan Abba Wakilbe, made the disclosure when the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr visited the state to engage with students, educators, and government officials, highlighting the benefits of the NELFUND initiative.

Wakilbe who reiterated the Borno state government’s commitment to facilitating student access to the loan, explained that the desk officer for NELFUND in the state would work in collaboration with the Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum on Higher Education and other educators.

According.to him, the initiative would guide students throughout the application process and ensure they fully understand the benefits of the loan, which he described as a low-risk grant and encouraged all eligible students to take advantage of the programme.

The Managing Director NELFUND Akintunde Sawyerr, emphasized on President Tinubu’s commitment to revitalizing education in the country, stating that the loan programme is designed to also reduce unproductivity and unhappiness amongst Nigerians students, which often lead to broader societal issues.

Sawyerr while explaining the loan’s modalities, which include creating an online profile as a prerequisite for application, clarifyed that the loan was interest-free and does not require a fixed repayment period, thus making it accessible and flexible for students.

According to him, NELFUND, an initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to provide all higher institution students with access to financial resources, enabling them to pursue their educational goals and aspirations at ease.

During the session, questions were raised seeking further clarification, where the Managing Director provided detailed responses, shedding more light on the programme and its benefits

