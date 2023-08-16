Student In Tears As Hilda Baci Rejects Her Video To Win N5m Prize

Chizuruoke, however, shared a post via her Instagram page, stating that every student who performed well deserves a fair chance to win the prize.

According to her, although the number of submissions may be overwhelming for a single person, she pleaded for assistance in reaching Chef Hilda to address the situation.

The aspiring Chef who is in group 2 has questioned Hilda Baci’s judgment on why her video was not considered a good example and urged for a reassessment of the winning videos from group 2.

Speaking further, she revealed that she has spent so much money and effort in making the video and even forfeited her sleep.

Reaction trailing her video:

@iameazipara_ reacted: “This video is dope but let’s see other people’s videos too nan.”

@therealrichieflames reacted: “Why you dey throw meat inside pot from that long distance, when no be basketball competition you apply for.”

@shugarine said: “So creative.”

@ms_nma1 commented: “Even me sef no go pick you la what kinda video is that. Ele u are showing us a coconut tree and throwing meat into the pot facing back. Nne u need a cane.”

@khemmys said: “I love your video, but others might have been better than yours. This doesn’t mean you won’t win next time. This is life. Brace up and go harder this time. You will surely make it. Plus, you have learned. So use what you have gotten and run with it.”

@mideys kitchen reacted: “You did well but everybody cannot win.”

@oluchi _x reacted: “You’re good too but maybe not part of the best. Why the tears instead of working on your brand and making yourself better? I love your food sha.”

@jkgotpaid reacted: “Coconut rice or jollof rice?”

@_.girlikecherish reacted: “It’s a competition my love you tried but everyone can’t win.”

@partypacksby yetty reacted: “Are u saying others don’t deserve to be selected except you? Dey play.”

@if_e_y_I_n_W_a reacted: “U tried yes, but stop to dey embarrass yourself online by crying, aunty.”

@hyfedy said: “I don’t understand, u were not picked and u are here online looking for justice wahala not too much for this social media.”

@mz dosunmu said: “She did well but not everyone will be a winner madam.”

@himynamesmaris reacted: “Any small thing person dn run carry camera begins to cry, which manner of emotional abuse is this? If dem no choose you, REST.”

Watch the video below: